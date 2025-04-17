Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy who recorded himself launching a tirade of abuse and violence at police during last summer’s Rotherham riots has been sentenced.

The 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was seen at the “forefront” of the disorder during the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers Way on August 4, 2024.

Scenes outside of The Holiday Inn, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on August 5, 2024. The hotel has been used to house asylum seekers and immigrants. | Danny Lawson

The boy's vicious actions included hitting officers with planks of wood, stealing a police shield, throwing missiles at a police dog and launching fireworks towards police.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police says much of the boy's offending was captured on camera - because he was filming himself and posting it to his own social media.

Analysis of the social media account compared to other accounts in the boy's name, led to his identification and subsequent arrest.

When questioned by officers, he denied being at the disorder and refused to provide an alibi or details of his online accounts.

However, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder at March 26.

At his sentencing on April 16 at South Yorkshire Youth Court he was referred to a Youth Offender Panel for a 12-month period at Sheffield Magistrates' Court. He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation.

The riots in Manvers last August saw an anti-immigration protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turn to mass violence.

Hundreds of people were at the scene as scores of protestors clashed with police. Fires were set in the entrances of the buildings and over 50 officers were injured.

Since then, over 100 people have been charged and 90 have been sentenced, with jail terms totalling more than 218 years.

