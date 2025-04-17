Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents have rejected an Ofsted report that could lead to the imminent closure of a Sheffield forest school.

Middlewood Nature Nursery, in Winn Grove, Middlewood, was branded ‘inadequate’ in all areas in a report by the education watchdog published on April 11.

The scathing report claims children’s welfare is “compromised” at the outdoorsy pre-school for little ones aged one to four, which said staff records were lacking and called teaching “weak.”

As a result, the school will reportedly now lose its Free Hours funding from Sheffield City Council, and owner Sarah Blackwell says the nursery “will close” on May 9 without intervention.

Middlewood Nature Nursery is facing closure over a highly critical Ofsted report - but now, a petition has been signed by over 750 people calling for it to have a second chance. | Middlewood Nature Nursery

What did Ofsted say about Middlewood Nature Nursery?

Middlewood Nature Nursery advertises itself as a ‘classroom without walls’ that emphasises taking children outside to woods and green spaces for lessons.

The report from Ofsted inspector Rachel Ayo was based on a visit in January 2025 and rated the forest school ‘inadequate’ in all areas.

It criticised the nursery’s safeguarding, health & safety measures and staffing arrangements. Children were said to sleep on “ripped mats in poor condition,” “play on small rocks with no supervision,” and “have access to an unsupervised cloakroom with choking hazards.”

In particular, Ms Ayo scolded Middlewood Nature’s forest provision, writing: “...children from the baby room upwards spend a large part of the day outdoors. Children embark on a lengthy walk in the cold weather to get to the woods. Once there, staff do not provide shelter or encourage children to wear additional items of clothing that help them to stay warm. Staff fail to recognise when younger children may be too tired to walk back.”

The inspector continued: “The curriculum is poorly designed and implemented for children under three years. Staff have a weak understanding of what they want children to learn.”

Middlewood Nature Nursery was ordered to complete a list compliance actions. These actions were met by the time of a revisit in February 2025.

How have parents of Middlewood Nature Nursery responded?

However, parents have rejected the Ofsted report and rallied in support of Middlewood Nursery.

A petition to "Save Middlewood Nature Nursery" has now garnered 750 signatures in under a week. | Change.org

One parent commented: “In my experience, Middlewood Nature Nursery has been going above and beyond in their care of the children.

“My own child has been with the nursery for more than three years and every day I've dropped him off at nursery I've done so with absolute confidence that he was well cared.”

Another reads: “Middlewood Nature Nursery has provided everything and more for my two youngest children that I have ever wanted.

“Seeing my children thrive in this environment, growing, learning, the child-led learning gives my children the freedom to experiment with ideas and materials, resulting in self-expression and creativity.

“For me, the reason why Middlewood Nature Nursery is having to close is an absolute disgrace, and shows a system in Ofsted, councils, government and funding not fit for purpose.”

One parent who shared the petition to Facebook wrote: “If this [closure] happens there will be 65 displaced children and no spaces available. A high number of these children have SEND, due to forest schools being a highly desirable and inclusive way of teaching.”

What happens now?

The Star has contacted Sheffield City Council for a comment on whether funding is being withdrawn.

Middlewood Nature Nursery was previously rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in a report in 2023. It is operated by Forest Schools Kindergarten Ltd, which also runs the ‘Good’ rated Kenwood Nature Nursery in Sheffield General Cemetery.

It is owned by Sarah Blackwell, who also founded Forest Schools Education in 2001, which teaches how to set up a ‘forest school’ provision and whose website advertises international courses.

Chief operating officer at Middlewood Nature, Robin Hindle told The Star the nursery has already appealed the report with Ofsted - but, currently, they are on track to forcibly close on May 9.

Robin said: “We had to give parents until close on play on April 14 to say if they wanted referral to Kenwood, four-and-a-half miles away.

“I will say though, there has never been a plan to close the nursery - this would never ben happening without the funding being withdrawn.”

Owner Sarah Blackwell said: “As the owner and founder of Forest Schools Education and Middlewood Nature Nursery, I’m absolutely devastated at the impact this will have on children, families, staff and communities.”