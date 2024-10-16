Boy, 16, kidnapped by 'cowardly bullies' before attack in Rotherham park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been left traumatised after he was bundled into a car and kidnapped before being attacked in a park in a dispute over his friend’s girlfriend.

Samir Ajaib, Hamza Malik, Armaan Ali and Mohammed Ishtiaq - along with a fifth, unidentified male - were all in the car as members of the group kidnapped the 16-year-old in an ordeal described as ‘terrifying’.

Judge Peter Hampton added: “There were five of you and one of him. Your actions were those of cowardly bullies - nothing more, nothing less. You’ve brought shame on your families - and whatever the background - there can be no justification for what the four of you did that night.”

It was claimed some of the group wore balaclavas and pulled-up snoods to carry out the kidnapping, which was disputed.

The young victim had agreed to meet up with Ali in the hope of ‘defusing’ a conflict between Ali and his friend, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Ali promised the victim he ‘would not hurt’ him, but when the Mercedes carrying all four defendants and the unknown male arrived, two of the group had armed themselves with ‘metal tools’ and the kidnap victim was told he was in for a ‘bumpy ride,’ prosecutor, Gordon Stables, told the court.

Mr Stables continued: “He was told to get in the back of the car, next to Armaan Ali and two others…one of the males held a metal pole to the complainant’s face, saying: ‘I’ll break your face right now’.”

With the exception of Ali, the victim did not know who the others were, but saw that the one in the front passenger seat was also holding a ‘metal tool’.

The boy was searched and had his mobile phone taken off him before he was driven to Clifton Park, Rotherham.

“He was pulled from the car at this point. Armaan Ali picked up a wrench from the boot of the car. The complainant was taken towards the park. He was pushed into a bush…he was punched by Ali, who hit him in the eye, causing an injury,” said Mr Stables.

“Others joined in, but The Crown cannot say which defendants joined in. The complainant estimates receiving 10 or more blows. One of the males was videoing the assault on his phone,” he added.

The court heard that some of the males then proceeded to make a number of threats, including: ‘I’m going to kill you the next time this happens’ and ‘If you go to the police, we’re going to come for you, your family, your cousins, anyone you know’.

The victim also heard one of the males asking: ‘Are we going to end him off here?’ before he was forced into the boot of the car and driven off.

A short time later, the victim’s mother rang him, and one of the kidnappers with his phone answered and said her son ‘would be coming home now’.

He was driven back to an address where his mum was and was allowed out of the car with his phone.

Mr Stables said the victim had to receive hospital treatment for the injuries suffered in the assault due to a medical condition.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said the kidnapping and assault had affected every aspect of his life, and had left him feeling ‘angry’ ‘anxious’ ‘depressed’ ‘isolated’ and ‘fearful’.

He said he is plagued by flashbacks at night and the need to always be ‘looking over his shoulder’.

The boy said the ordeal had taken a toll on his mental health and resulted in him failing his exams.

The Mercedes used in the kidnapping was registered to Ishtiaq, and he admitted to driving it as the kidnap was taking place. He was the first to be arrested, and made partial admissions in that he named the other three defendants as having been involved in the incident.

Ajaib, Malik and Ali were subsequently arrested and made‘no comment in their police interview.

The court heard how prior to the kidnapping being carried out in the early hours of February 5, 2024, Ali had sent the victim’s friend a number of messages, described by Judge Hampton as ‘threatening’ and ‘possessive’.

They demanded that the victim’s friend terminate his relationship with Ali’s cousin.

Defendants’ charges, mitigation and sentences

Ali, Ishtiaq, Malik and Ajaib were all charged with kidnap.

Ali, 22, of East Road, East Dene, Rotherham, was also charged with an additional offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm a working day before his trial.

Ajaib, 19, of Hall Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, and Malik, 19, of Richard Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, both pleaded guilty to the offence of kidnapping on the second day of their trial, prior to the victim being called to give evidence.

Ishtiaq, 19, of Phillimore Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to offences of kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at his plea and trial preparation hearing in September 2023.

All four defendants entered bases of plea, upon which each of them were sentenced by Judge Hampton. The defendants’ young ages and levels of immaturity were also submitted as mitigating circumstances by each of their barristers.

Defending Ali, Payton Goodred-Vaucrosson told the court that Ali stated in his basis of plea that his actions were borne out of concern for his cousin who was aged 14 and 15 at the time of the offence.

Ali also stated that while he produced a wrench during the kidnapping - which was ‘spur of the moment and unplanned’, he did not use it at any time; and also did not wear a face covering. Ali also only admitted to punching the complainant once.

Mr Goodred-Vaucrosson said Ali takes responsibility for his actions and feels remorse. He suggested Ali’s family, who he financially supports through his work as an engineering apprentice at the University of Sheffield, following his father leaving the family unit when he was a child, would be detrimentally impacted should he be given an immediate prison sentence.

David McGonigal, mitigating for Ishtiaq, told the court that Ishtiaq has stated, through his basis of plea, that he was not involved in the planning of the kidnapping, did not wear a face covering, did not physically touch the complainant but had acknowledged his involvement in the crime through his guilty plea.

Mr McGonigal said Ishtiaq’s willingness to make at least ‘partial admissions’ to the police should be looked upon favourably, something he suggested is a rarity among young men of his age.

“He’s shown remorse, both to his family and the author of his pre-sentence report,” continued Mr McGonigal.

Stephen Grattage represented Malik and said his basis of plea stated that he did not participate in the assault and that he was not wearing a face covering at the time of the kidnapping.

“He’s asked me to extend his apologies to the complainant, to his mother and his family. He’s ashamed of his behaviour and what he’s involved himself in, and would say - through me on his behalf - that he’s read the victim impact statement and understands the long-lasting impact it has had on him,” said Mr Grattage.

Representing Ajaib, Emma Handley said Ajaib had acknowledged, through his basis of plea, that he was wearing a neck covering - not a balaclava - and that he had not armed himself with a weapon.

Ms Handley said Ajaib had demonstrated his remorse to the author of his pre-sentence report.

“This offence is now of some age, and whilst Your Honour has said we cannot know if the defendants will reoffend, the last two-and-a-half years can give a good example of how these defendants can behave,” said Ms Handley, adding that her client has deferred his place at university while awaiting sentence, but has found three jobs in the meantime, the last secured after he obtained a HGV licence.

Judge Hampton described the offence of kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as ‘extremely serious’.

“Carrying someone away, for however long, in those circumstances where they don’t know what their fate will be must be terrifying,” he continued.

He said all four defendants, had they been adults at the time of the kidnapping, were likely to have been sent straight to prison; but given their young ages, their level of immaturity, their low risk of harm to the public, their realistic prospect of rehabilitation he felt able to suspend all of their sentences for a period of two years.

Judge Hampton sentenced Ali to 21 months’ custody, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days, along with 275 hours of unpaid work.

Malik and Ajaib were both sentenced to 16 months’ custody, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 275 hours of unpaid work.

Ishtiaq was also ordered to complete 275 hours of unpaid work, and was sentenced to 13 months’ custody, suspended for two years.

All four defendants were made the subject of a restraining order, which prohibits them from contacting the victim posting about him on social media or visiting the educational where he is a pupil, for a period of 10 years.