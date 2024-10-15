Hunningley Lane, Barnsley: Police incident near school closes road

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road in Barnsley has been closed due to safety concerns, police say.

Hunningley Lane is closed between Birk Avenue and Hunningley Close in Barnsley (as of 12.30pm, October 15).

The closed area includes the route to access to Hunningley Primary Academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police say this is due to “concern for safety for a man”.

A police car and officers are at the scene. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A police car and officers are at the scene. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A police car and officers are at the scene. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

They advise drivers to use other routes where possible.

UPDATE 1:33pm: The road is now fully open following this incident

Related topics:BarnsleyDriversSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafficEmergency service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice