Hunningley Lane, Barnsley: Police incident near school closes road
A road in Barnsley has been closed due to safety concerns, police say.
Hunningley Lane is closed between Birk Avenue and Hunningley Close in Barnsley (as of 12.30pm, October 15).
The closed area includes the route to access to Hunningley Primary Academy.
South Yorkshire Police say this is due to “concern for safety for a man”.
They advise drivers to use other routes where possible.
UPDATE 1:33pm: The road is now fully open following this incident
