Take a tour inside this modern Sheffield apartment in Kelham Island - the trendiest part of the city

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:47 GMT

A modern duplex apartment in one of the trendiest places to live in Sheffield has been listed for sale.

The one-bedroom property is available on leasehold for £180,000. It is found in Kelham Island, just outside Sheffield city centre, which is described as a “highly desirable location” on the Zoopla listing.

The apartment is on the first and second floors of the apartment building. The bedroom and shower room are found at entry level with a staircase leading up to the living room/kitchen.

It is a bright property with large windows bringing floods of natural light into both the bedroom and living area.

Popular restaurants and bars like Domo, The Fat Cat and The Grind Cafe can all be found a short walk away.

The property also comes with private parking, which is sheltered from the elements.

1. Kelham Island

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

2. Trendy area

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen/Living space

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

