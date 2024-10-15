The one-bedroom property is available on leasehold for £180,000. It is found in Kelham Island, just outside Sheffield city centre, which is described as a “highly desirable location” on the Zoopla listing.

The apartment is on the first and second floors of the apartment building. The bedroom and shower room are found at entry level with a staircase leading up to the living room/kitchen.

It is a bright property with large windows bringing floods of natural light into both the bedroom and living area.

Popular restaurants and bars like Domo, The Fat Cat and The Grind Cafe can all be found a short walk away.