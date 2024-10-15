Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police after 'escaping lawful custody' during hospital visit

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 14:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an image of wanted man who escaped ‘lawful custody’ during a hospital visit.

Michael Holmes, aged 33, is also wanted on recall to prison.

He left Rotherham General Hospital at 9.41pm on Friday, August 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were investigating a reported incident of aggravated burglary in which a vehicle was stolen when Mr Holmes escaped.

He has links to Mosborough and Rotherham as well as the Greenhill and Meadowhead areas of Sheffield.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of a medium build.

Wanted man Michael Holmes.Wanted man Michael Holmes.
Wanted man Michael Holmes. | SYP

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

He has cropped brown hair and a stubbled beard.

If you see Mr Holmes, police ask that you immediately call 999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any other information that could help them find him, call 101 or get in touch online, quoting investigation number 14/140013/24.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice