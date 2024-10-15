Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of wanted man who escaped ‘lawful custody’ during a hospital visit.

Michael Holmes, aged 33, is also wanted on recall to prison.

He left Rotherham General Hospital at 9.41pm on Friday, August 2.

Police were investigating a reported incident of aggravated burglary in which a vehicle was stolen when Mr Holmes escaped.

He has links to Mosborough and Rotherham as well as the Greenhill and Meadowhead areas of Sheffield.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of a medium build.

Wanted man Michael Holmes. | SYP

He has cropped brown hair and a stubbled beard.

If you see Mr Holmes, police ask that you immediately call 999.

If you have any other information that could help them find him, call 101 or get in touch online, quoting investigation number 14/140013/24.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.