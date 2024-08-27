Staniforth Road Darnall: Boy, 15, arrested after two teens stabbed in Sheffield

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teenagers were allegedly stabbed in Sheffield yesterday.

Police were scrambled to Ribston Mews, in Darnall, following a 999 call at 7.25pm yesterday (August 26).

Around 10 police vehicles were spotted at the junction of Staniforth Road and Ribston Road yesterday evening (August 26) after two teenagers were stabbed in an alleged attempted murder. File photo.Around 10 police vehicles were spotted at the junction of Staniforth Road and Ribston Road yesterday evening (August 26) after two teenagers were stabbed in an alleged attempted murder. File photo.
A video is circulating online showing around 10 police vehicles on blue lights at a cordon close to the junction of Staniforth Road and Ribston Road.

The force has now confirmed two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after suffering suspected stab wounds.

One boy, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. 

A scene remains in place today while officers conduct their enquiries.

Sheffield Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach said: “We would like to reassure our communities that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we are working at pace to identify those involved and ascertain circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 756 of August 26, 2024. 

