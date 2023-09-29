Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, due in court after denying murder of Sheffield grandmother hit by own car
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered a plea of not guilty to the murder of Marcia Grant during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2023.
Mrs Grant, aged 60, died outside her home on Hemper Lane, Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023.
The boy, who was aged 12 at the time of Mrs Grant's death, appeared in front of high court judge Mrs Justice Lambert to enter the plea, and a trial date was subsequently fixed for October 2, 2023.
He was remanded into youth detention at the conclusion of the hearing.
Police and paramedics were called to an incident outside Mrs Grant’s house in Greenhill on April 5, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."