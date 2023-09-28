Airbnb probe into South Yorkshire house 'used by sex worker' amid locals' brothel concerns

Airbnb has launched a probe and suspended a South Yorkshire house from its listings amid concerns from locals it is being used by a sex worker for hook-ups with clients.

South Yorkshire Police has also been investigating the property – which is in the Balby area of Doncaster – after neighbours spotted as many as 15 men a day visiting the house.

Residents say a 29-year-old sex worker, who advertises her sexual services online, has been using the house over the last year, with hundreds of men arriving at the house at all times of day for sex.

The online accommodation provider, which allows people to rent out their homes to people for holidays and short breaks, say it is investigating the claims and has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on illegal activity.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "We have men parking cars on the kerb and urinating in the street after they have visited this property.

“At times it is housed by genuine people. But other times it is basically being used as a brothel.

"We had issues earlier this year and she’s now back again.

"She advertises her services online and then the landlord books the property out on Airbnb.

"Balby is a terrible place to live in and it’s only getting worse. One day she had over 15 clients arrive.”

Airbnb said it was aware of the allegations and a spokesperson said: “We have suspended this listing while we investigate these reports.

"Airbnb has zero tolerance for illegal activity and we encourage local residents to share any concerns using our Neighbourhood Support Line, where our dedicated team will follow-up and take appropriate action.”

The US-based firm has partnered with Crimestoppers in the UK on a guide for hosts on how to stay safe while hosting, including spotting signs of suspicious activity and reporting concerns.

The company also uses sophisticated technology and “automated behavioural analysis systems” to help detect and prevent potentially troublesome hosts or guests from utilising the online platform.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We carried out visits to the property in March this year in response to receiving some reports relating to potential criminality at the address.

"However, after conducting enquiries and welfare checks on the sole occupant, we found no evidence of illegal activity. We have not received any further reports since.”