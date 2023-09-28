Wanted Sheffield man Alan Crapper is no longer being sought by South Yorkshire Police
South Yorkshire Police issued an update on the case of wanted Sheffield man Alan Crapper this afternoon.
Wanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.
The force also thanked the public for sharing their public appeal in the update issued today (Thursday, September 28, 2023).
In the public appeal released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, South Yorkshire Police said 34-year-old Crapper was wanted in connection to 'an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Hillsborough last month (August 2023).
The force appealed to anyone who has recently seen or spoken to Crapper, who has links to the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield, to get in touch.