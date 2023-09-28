South Yorkshire Police issued an update on the case of wanted Sheffield man Alan Crapper this afternoon.

Wanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon

The force also thanked the public for sharing their public appeal in the update issued today (Thursday, September 28, 2023).

In the public appeal released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, South Yorkshire Police said 34-year-old Crapper was wanted in connection to 'an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Hillsborough last month (August 2023).