News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Hecky answers latest questions about his job after owner conversations
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Wanted Sheffield man Alan Crapper is no longer being sought by South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police issued an update on the case of wanted Sheffield man Alan Crapper this afternoon.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoonWanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon
Wanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon

Wanted Sheffield man, Alan Crapper, is 'no longer being sought by officers,' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.

Most Popular

The force also thanked the public for sharing their public appeal in the update issued today (Thursday, September 28, 2023).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the public appeal released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, South Yorkshire Police said 34-year-old Crapper was wanted in connection to 'an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Hillsborough last month (August 2023).

The force appealed to anyone who has recently seen or spoken to Crapper, who has links to the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield, to get in touch.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceHillsborough