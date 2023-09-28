Penistone Road fire: This is how long fire service expect to be on Sheffield site of huge industrial blaze
Firefighters have been battling the industrial blaze since this morning.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued an update on a fire at a Sheffield industrial estate, which has been raging for most of today.
Fire crews were sent out to the blaze, which broke out in Owlerton at 9.53am this morning (Thursday, September 28, 2023), sending smoke bellowing across the city which has been seen from several miles away.
The fire is believed to have broken out at a warehouse located in an industrial estate on the road, after titanium caught light inside.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson issued an update on the blaze this evening.
They said: "We now have two crews remaining at this incident and we expect to be onsite overnight and into tomorrow.
"Please continue to avoid the area and keep your windows and doors closed if you live nearby until smoke clears."
Earlier today, Hillsborough College announced it has closed because of the blaze, which is located near to the fire.
A spokesperson said on social media: "Following advice from @syfr we have taken the decision to close Hillsborough Campus for the remainder of today. This is due to a fire in the industrial estate that is located next to the campus. We continue to liaise with @syfr and will provide further updates throughout the day."