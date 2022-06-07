The incident, on fields next to Well Lane, in Treeton, is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

The force issued a statement on the attack, stating they are appealing for witnesses ‘to an incident that saw a young boy assaulted on playing fields’.

Children as young as 13 are believed to have attacked an 11-year-old on playing fields near Well Lane, Treeton. PIcture: Google

They said: “On May 31 between 3pm and 4pm the boy, aged 11, was playing on fields off of Well Lane, in Treeton. It is reported that a group of youths aged around 13 and 14 years old approached him, poured drink on him and then assaulted him.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who heard or saw anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/101118/22.