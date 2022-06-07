The incident happened back in February at the Wisewood Inn, in Loxley, and it left a woman injured and suffering nerve damage to her hand.

It also left another dog requiring treatment by a vet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating a dog attack in a Sheffield pub have today issued CCTV pictures of a woman they want to identify.

Officers opened the investigation several months ago, and the release of the closed circuit television pictures are the latest appeal for information they have put out over the matter.

Issuing the pictures this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers are continuing their investigation after a woman was reportedly bitten by a dog at a pub in Loxley, Sheffield.

“It is reported that on February 12 at around 7.45pm, the woman was sat inside the Wisewood Inn when her dog was attacked by another dog. When she attempted to separate the animals, she was bitten on the hand.”

The police statement added: “Her dog suffered injuries that required treatment from a vet, and she has suffered nerve damage to her finger.

Police investigating a dog attack in a Sheffield pub have today issued CCTV pictures of a woman they want to identify.

“We are now looking to identify the woman pictured in connection to this incident. Do you recognise her?”

Officers are asking anyone who can help them to call them on the force’s non-emergency telephone number, 101, and quoting the incident number 612 of February 12.