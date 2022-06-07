Police are now looking to reunite the owner with his ‘Dash’ bicycle which was taken during the robbery on Middle Hay View in Gleadless Valley on Saturday, May 28.

He was reportedly cycling home from work at 12.30am that morning when two strangers approached him outside his flat and assaulted him before taking the bike.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

Police are trying to track down this 'Dash' electric bike which was stolen during a robbery on Middle Hay View, in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, on May 28

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the bike or has been offered it for sale.

Officers said the owner uses it for his work commute and they are very keen to return it to him, as well as tracing those involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or getting in touch through the website, and quoting the investigation number 14/98853/22.