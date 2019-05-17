Body found in search for missing Barnsley man
Police officers searching for a missing Barnsley man have found a body, it has been revealed.
The body of a man was found in parkland in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley yesterday.
It is believed to be that of Spencer Gandley, aged 46, who was reported missing earlier this week.
He vanished after his partner dropped him off in Barnsley town centre for an appointment at the Santander bank on Queen Street.
Mr Gandley was captured on CCTV leaving the bank at around 9.30am and walking towards the bus interchange but was not seen again.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body to be that of Mr Gandley.
His family has been informed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts while he was missing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0033 of May 14.