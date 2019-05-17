Detectives praised by judge for investigation into murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss
Detectives have been praised by a judge for their investigation into the murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss.
They have been presented with ‘Judge’s Commendation’ certificates for their efforts in finding the killer of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who was stabbed to death in her home.
Ms Hibberd, who ran Fantasia on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, was stabbed 70 times during a burglary at her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, last May.
Her red Audi TT was stolen during the raid.
Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was found guilty of murder after a trial, jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars.
Judge Mrs Justice O'Farrell, who sentenced the killer, has recognised the efforts of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit in cracking the case, awarding the team with certificates of commendation.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who led the police probe, said: “On attending the property, we found that there were clear signs indicating that a disturbance had taken place and it appeared that the victim had been moved to the position in which she was found, in order to hide her from view of the window. “The ornamental curtains in the living room window also had blood staining on and it appeared that efforts had been made by the offender to close them. In addition to this, the living room rug appeared to have been moved to hide the majority of the blood on the floor as a result of Ms Hibberd being stabbed more than 70 times.
“Forensic swabs were taken from the victim’s ankles and the curtains and were submitted for fast-track analysis. When the forensics came back they were found to match that of the suspect, Lee Trevor Fueloep, who was subsequently arrested for murder.”
She added: “It was an excellent team effort but thanks also go to Barnsley district officers and staff within the Major Crime Unit who ensured a thorough investigation which led to this result for the victim’s family.
“I would also like to thank the CCTV coordinator DC Sonia Keeble, the family liaison officers DC Lisa Kramer and DC Simon Taylor, as well as the Major Crime Unit intelligence development team.”