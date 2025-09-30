Our reporter headed out to the scene on Blayton Road, near Burngreave Cemetery, capturing police activity and speaking to local residents about the incident and their neighbourhood.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.”

Here’s everything we know so far.

1 . Blayton Road Police received reports of a shooting at around 2.40am today. | NW Photo Sales

2 . Blayton Road Armed police attended the scene and found damage to windows and a door which are said to be 'consistent with a firearm discharge'. | NW Photo Sales

3 . Blayton Road The occupants of the house were uninjured. | NW Photo Sales

4 . Blayton Road Crime scene investigators arrived later this morning. | NW Photo Sales