By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST

A police probe has been launched into a shooting in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

Our reporter headed out to the scene on Blayton Road, near Burngreave Cemetery, capturing police activity and speaking to local residents about the incident and their neighbourhood.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.”

Here’s everything we know so far.

Police received reports of a shooting at around 2.40am today.

1. Blayton Road

Police received reports of a shooting at around 2.40am today. | NW

Armed police attended the scene and found damage to windows and a door which are said to be 'consistent with a firearm discharge'.

2. Blayton Road

Armed police attended the scene and found damage to windows and a door which are said to be 'consistent with a firearm discharge'. | NW

The occupants of the house were uninjured.

3. Blayton Road

The occupants of the house were uninjured. | NW

Crime scene investigators arrived later this morning.

4. Blayton Road

Crime scene investigators arrived later this morning. | NW

