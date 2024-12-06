Coffee shop chain 200 Degrees launched their Christmas menu recently, just ahead of the festive period.

We were invited down to try some of the items for lunch and share our thoughts.

I popped in to 200 Degrees on Division Street at around 1pm on a relatively cold December afternoon.

Staff on the counter were very friendly and talked me through the new Christmas menu options, which included the Christmas Beast sandwich and a brie and cranberry toastie - and drinks like the gingerbread latte, mint mocha and honeycomb shake.

200 Degrees Christmas Beast sandwich with turkey, ham hock and stuffing with cranberry sauce. | National World

I went with the Christmas Beast and the honeycomb hot chocolate.

It came to £11.45, which I paid before taking my seat at the back of the shop.

The food and drink didn’t take long at all - a quick warm-up for the sandwich and the artistic creation of the hot chocolate took mere minutes.

A promotional image of the honeycomb hot chocolate - which does look like what I was served in the 200 Degrees cafe in Sheffield. | 200 Degrees

I was disappointed with the Christmas Beast. It is described accurately as turkey, ham hock and stuffing with cranberry sauce - the problem was that it seemed half the sandwich had ALL the sauce on.

The bites of turkey, ham and stuffing were okay - it tasted as expected. But the other side only tasted like cranberry sauce and, in my humble opinion, that wasn’t pleasant at all.

It looked amazing, but unfortunately you don’t taste with your eyes.

The honeycomb hot chocolate was a different story. It looked great and it tasted great.

Honeycomb and chocolate is a match made in heaven - just look at the Crunchie, a 10/10 chocolate bar.

200 Degrees honeycomb hot chocolate was described on the menu as “melted chocolate, honeycomb syrup and whipped cream are topped with sweet honeycomb pieces for an indulgent treat”.

It certainly was an indulgent treat.

Unlike other speciality hot drinks, it actually tasted like the flavour it was supposed to me. It actually tasted like honeycomb.

It was sweet, warm and satisfying which, in the midst of the December cold, was very much appreciated.

I finished the drink off with a whipped cream moustache across my top lip and left - heading back to The Star’s office to write about how much I enjoyed that hot chocolate.

Should I find myself in 200 Degrees again soon, I may have to try the honeycomb shake. The bar for that has been set high.