Streets Ahead have said additional highway maintenance teams will be on standby in Sheffield as Storm Darragh brings a red weather warning to other parts of the country.

The BBC has reported Storm Darragh is “continuing to deepen as it approaches the UK” and comes with a risk of severe gales, heavy rain and, potentially, some snow.

As a result, Streets Ahead, the Sheffield Council and Amey teams responsible for maintaining city roads, have said they will be prepared for all eventualities.

They said in a statement: “With Storm Darragh on the way, we have additional teams on standby from midday today until 7am Monday morning. Please report any urgent issues to us by 0114 273 4567 or online.”

It comes as the Met Office have issued a red ‘danger to life’ warning for wind in other parts of the UK on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The rare red warning covers parts of Wales and South West England and suggests people can expect a “danger to life due to flying debris and falling trees” and “power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage”.

Northern Ireland and the rest of the British west coast are under amber wind warnings on Saturday. The rest of the UK, including Sheffield and South Yorkshire, are currently covered with a yellow warning for wind.

Yellow warnings for rain, wind and snow cover much of the UK today (Friday, December 6, 2024).

The red and amber warnings from Saturday are downgraded to yellow warnings on Sunday, in current forecasts.