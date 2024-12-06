A “passenger altercation” on a Sheffield Supertram service at Meadowhall has prompted a police response this morning.

The Supertram team announced on social media that two yellow route services had been cancelled due to the incident.

On X, the post reads: “Apologies but due to police dealing with a passenger altercation on a tram at Meadowhall the 09:28 departure from Meadowhall to Middlewood and the 10:19 from Middlewood is now cancelled.”

Since the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority took Supertram back into public control earlier this year, increased efforts have been made to protect tram staff and passengers from abuse and disorder.

In September, Supertram said it was working to drive down verbal abuse and physical assaults on board it services.

Some frontline staff, like tram conductors and ticket inspectors, have since been equipped with bodyworn cameras - with the operator promising to “report all incidents” on board.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for information regarding the altercation.