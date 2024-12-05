Residents had to flee a Sheffield property this morning after a fire broke out in their home.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the scene after the blaze had started at the property on Southbourne Road, near Broomhall, Sheffield.

Firecrews found everyone was was already out of the blazing property when when they arrived at the scene, just before 6am today.

They donned breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to put the fire out.

The fire service said in a statement: “ Firefighters from Central and Rivelin station attended an accidental premise fire at 5:55am on Southbourne Road, Sheffield.

“Luckily there were no casualties at this incident.”

Crews left the scene at 6.55am.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault.