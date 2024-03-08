Vote now: Which is the best pub in Sheffield? The Star launches poll

We are launching a poll to find Sheffield's favourite pub. To vote, you need to click on the link in the story

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Mar 2024, 06:02 GMT

Sheffield boasts some great pubs. But which is the best in the city?

We are today launching a poll to find out which is the favourite among our readers, with all of the city's pubs in the running.

We have drawn up a list of nominations, based on your suggestions on social media, and from asking people in person in the city centre.

We have put together a gallery showing those nominations. But you can vote for ANY pub in the city.

To vote, you need to click on this link, which will take you to the voting.

The gallery of 26 pubs which have received nominations can be seen below, and their names appear on the voting form, but you can vote for wherever you like.

To vote for a pub not on the list, vote for 'other' and fill the name in the box next to it.

We look forward to seeing the results

These pubs have been nominated for out poll to find Sheffield's favourite pub. Picture: Scott Merrylees

1. Nominations

These pubs have been nominated for out poll to find Sheffield's favourite pub. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Miriam Hide suggested the Lescarr, near Ecclesall Road, She said it was nice outside and was a good place to go in the summer. Picture: Google

2. The Lescar

Miriam Hide suggested the Lescarr, near Ecclesall Road, She said it was nice outside and was a good place to go in the summer. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Miriam Hide suggested the Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road, saying it was very cheap and has a nice back garden. Picture: Google

3. Nursery Tavern

Miriam Hide suggested the Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road, saying it was very cheap and has a nice back garden. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Peter Riley, of Parson Cross, suggested the Benjamin Huntsman, He said the staff were friendly and there was a good atmosphere

4. The Benjamin Huntsman

Peter Riley, of Parson Cross, suggested the Benjamin Huntsman, He said the staff were friendly and there was a good atmosphere Photo: Google

