Sheffield boasts some great pubs. But which is the best in the city?

We are today launching a poll to find out which is the favourite among our readers, with all of the city's pubs in the running.

We have drawn up a list of nominations, based on your suggestions on social media, and from asking people in person in the city centre.

We have put together a gallery showing those nominations. But you can vote for ANY pub in the city.

To vote, you need to click on this link, which will take you to the voting.

The gallery of 26 pubs which have received nominations can be seen below, and their names appear on the voting form, but you can vote for wherever you like.

To vote for a pub not on the list, vote for 'other' and fill the name in the box next to it.

We look forward to seeing the results

Nominations These pubs have been nominated for out poll to find Sheffield's favourite pub.

The Lescar Miriam Hide suggested the Lescarr, near Ecclesall Road, She said it was nice outside and was a good place to go in the summer.

Nursery Tavern Miriam Hide suggested the Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road, saying it was very cheap and has a nice back garden.

The Benjamin Huntsman Peter Riley, of Parson Cross, suggested the Benjamin Huntsman, He said the staff were friendly and there was a good atmosphere