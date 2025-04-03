Blackburn Valley Trail incident: Boy, 17, arrested in Sheffield sexual assault investigation

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
A teenager has been arrested as police investigate reports of a woman being touched inappropriately while out running.

Reports came in to police on Saturday March 8 at 3pm, with the incident alleged to have happened earlier that day when the victim was running along the Blackburn Valley Trail in the direction of Meadowhall.

An investigation was launched immediately and officers have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiry which have now led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Matthew Cook, Acting Inspector of the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand this report has caused concern locally, particularly among the running community, and I want to reassure you that officers are working tirelessly to progress the investigation.

"As part of our enquiries, we've stepped up patrols in the affected area and you'll continue to see an increased police presence in and around the Blackburn Valley Trail.

“If you have any concerns which you have not yet raised with us, please speak to officers when you see them out and about. They are there to help."

Officers are still investigating the matter, and have asked for anyone with information that may help to come forward.

Reports can be made online at: https://orlo.uk/aR4rA, through the police’s live chat facility, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 604 of 8 March 2025.

