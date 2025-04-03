Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been hospitalised with injuries to his hand and leg following a Sheffield dog attack this morning, which resulted in armed officers being deployed.

The alleged dog attack - involving a Japanese Akita breed dog - took place on Skye Edge Avenue in the Skye Edge area of Sheffield at around 8.30am this morning (Thursday, April 3, 2025).

Police say it is the 18th report of dogs causing injury or fear to a person South Yorkshire Police has received in the last three days alone.

Detailing this morning’s incident, a force spokesperson said: “Armed officers and Dog Legislation Officers were tasked to the area and upon their arrival, a woman approached officers and informed them she had previously been bitten by the dog.

“As with all dangerous dog incidents, a plan was put into place to work through the options of securing the dog, reducing the risk to the public and officers.

“Officers used their vehicles to contain the dog within a doctors’ surgery carpark, with the surgery being closed and patients held inside.

“Dog Legislation Officers were then able to secure the dog using a dog pole and seize the animal.

“A 33-year-old man suffered injuries to his hand and leg and was treated in A&E.

“The owner signed the dog over to police and it remains in our custody. Our investigation into the circumstances remains on-going.”

The spokesperson continued by saying the incident took place against a backdrop of officers facing the challenges of responding to incidents, and the force is “renewing” their plea for dog owners to also step up and take responsibility for their pets.

This morning’s incident follows the death of two dogs, who were shot dead by police after escaping from a garden in the North Anston area of Rotherham on Monday (March 31, 2025).

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to protecting our communities, we are committed to preventing injury to innocent people and we will do all we can to prevent anyone dying from a dog attack, but sadly the reality is unless owners step up, it may only be a matter of time until there is a tragedy in South Yorkshire.”

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This week has been challenging for armed officers, dog handlers and dog legislation officers who have taken a wrath of abuse for shooting two dogs earlier this week.

“We understand these incidents are extremely distressing for the dogs’ owners. Shooting a dog is never a decision taken lightly by our officers, many of whom are dog owners and themselves, but the safety of our communities and officers will always be paramount.

“The public only see a small fraction of the incidents and work we undertake. We receive on average four reports of a day for dogs causing injury or fear and work hard to educate owners to reduce risk.

“I can assure you that our officers are highly skilled and trained and work through various tactics and options available to them. We will do all we can to protect and prevent and urge you to think how you would want us to react if you­, a family member, or worse, your child was being attacked.

“A lot of incidents can be avoided by owners being responsible, by taking action; stop thinking it won’t happen to you, your dog wouldn’t do that, and remember that any dog has the ability to cause harm.”

More information about responsible dog ownership can be read on the Blue Cross website.