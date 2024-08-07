The trial of a 17-year-old boy who pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause GBH with intent has closed, with the jury now deliberating (August 7).

Two adults were injured in the incident at The Birley Academy in Sheffield on May 1, 2024, and although one child was attacked, she was uninjured.

The teenager pleaded guilty to the charge of entering a school with a sharp or bladed article and two counts of wounding.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, cried after the incident and told a staff member, “I’ve become just like my dad”.

The teenager, who had been sectioned for 28 days in January, “appeared blank” and “did not seem fully there” when he entered the reception area with broken glass hidden in his sleeve, the court heard.

CCTV footage showed how, after asking for an individual who was not available, the defendant turned and punched a 12-year-old girl in the stomach.

He then repeatedly punched her in the back of the head, and when an adult intervened, hit her in the face and head.

Ms Katy Rafter KC, prosecuting, said in her closing statement: “If you repeatedly hit someone with your hands, with broken glass in each of them, what else could you intend to do other than cause someone really serious harm?”

The court heard how he then grabbed a second adult by her hair and hit her repeatedly on the back of the neck, which was shown on CCTV footage.

She was left bleeding from her ear in two places, with cuts to her hand, a punctured finger, and scratches on her neck.

Ms Rafter added: “It was pure good fortune and the good actions of [the adults who intervened] that prevented people or children from being seriously injured that day.

“It is without a doubt that [the defendant] has mental health problems but he shouldn't be allowed to hide behind those problems to escape responsibility.”

The 12-year-old girl and two other girls ran from the incident, but were unable to get into any classrooms due to the lockdown procedure calling for barricaded and locked doors.

The three children then hid in a toilet cubicle.

The defendant was heard saying things like “I’m going to kill everyone”, “this was meant to happen” and “you don’t know who I am”.

After being restrained by the first adults involved, who was left with an injury to her arm and ear, the defendant appeared to calm down, and told her his name, the jury heard.

He then hit himself in the face while holding the broken glass, around 10 times, saying “it’s the antichrist, it’s god’s plan”, before scratching at his face and making it bleed.

Ms Rebecca Randall KC, defending, said in her closing statement: “It was not the behaviour of a normal 17-year-old acting in control of his emotions

“Are they the actions, are they the words of someone - whatever their age - acting rationally, knowing their own mind, able to make clear intentional choices?

The boy did not give evidence in court, but he told Dr Nicholas Kennedy during a psychiatric assessment that he could not remember the violence.

Dr Kennedy told the jury yesterday (August 6): “He appeared to have islands of memory where he could remember some bits but not others.

“He was certainly unwell, he was certainly psychotic.

“The fact he was psychotic and dissociated means it was entirely possible he was in such a chaotic state that he was not able to form the necessary intent for the offence he is charged with.”

Both the prosecution and defence agree on all the evidence, only disagreeing on the issue of if there was intent.

Ms Rafter said: “[The defendant] hasn’t bothered to give you any evidence at all.

“What we do know is that he told Dr Kennedy that he remembered just about everything before, and everything that happened afterward.

“Convenient, isn’t it? That he says he cant remember the bit you have to decide about? I am inclined to say that you can be sure that [he] remembers exactly what happened.”

Ms Randall said: “[Dr Kennedy] thought he was genuine. He has been a consultant psychiatrist for 30 years - he is adept at spotting a fake. He is adept at spotting someone who is putting it on."

The jury retired at 12:25 today (August 7) to begin deliberating.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told them they must reach a unanimous verdict.