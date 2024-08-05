A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in relation to an incident at the Birley Academy in May, which led to a lockdown at the school.

Officers responded to reports of ‘an incident involving a sharp object at the school’ at around 8.50am on May 1, 2024, according to police at the time.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 5).

He pleaded guilty to possessing an article with a blade or sharply pointed article, namely broken pieces of glass, on school premises.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding.

A jury, consisting of six men and six women, was sworn in today ahead of the trial, which is expected to last until around Thursday (August 8).

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the jury their role is to determine intention regarding the three charges to which the teen pleaded not guilty.

Judge Richardson said: “I will give you a direction as to what intention is and how you should judge it, but it is your analysis as to what his intention was at the relevant time.

“You should not judge this case on emotion. Emotion is never a useful tool when an important decision has to be made. Cast emotion to one side.”

The jury was told “it will not be a long trial”, with all evidence expected to be heard by Thursday (August 8).

The trial will be opened on Tuesday morning (August 6).