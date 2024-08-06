Birley Academy Sheffield: Teen was psychotic' before 'attacking girl', 12, court told
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to taking a sharp or bladed item into the school and to two counts of wounding, but denies three counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent.
In a social media post on May 1, 2024, he wrote: “A calling from the Lord Jesus Christ has been cast upon me. To do what God Almighty thinks is necessary”.
He then entered the school just before 8.50am, hiding broken glass in his sleeve, and attacked two adults and one girl, aged 12, Sheffield Crown Court heard today (August 6) at the trial opening.
In two further social media posts, the 17-year-old had threatened staff - neither of whom were the adults who he wounded - saying, “if you still work here, don’t come today” and “I haven’t f****** forgotten you either. Absolute traitor”.
The Birley Academy and South Yorkshire Police were made aware of the posts after they were seen by members of the public.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Nicholas Kennedy told the court: “In the last year and a half, he has shown evidence of psychotic symptoms. In other words, symptoms which show partial or total loss of contact with reality.
“I think he was experiencing psychotic symptoms both the night before and day of events … that’s why he dissociated for the period of violence, and why he can’t remember it clearly.
“The posts that mention the devil and God strongly suggest he was psychotic at the time of writing.”
The defendant told Dr Kennedy, during his psychiatric assessment, that he “saw blood and glass on his hands and thought, ‘what have I done?’”.
Ms Katy Rafter KC, prosecuting, said: “He accepts being in possession of the broken glass, he accepts causing really serious harm to [two adults], he in fact accepts attacking [the child] - albeit, mercifully, he doesn’t appear to have caused any injury to her.
“It is simply pure good fortune that those involved in the attack were not more seriously hurt.”
Before the incident, the defendant told one young individual over Snapchat not to go near the school and that he was going to do “what needs to be done”.
The youth, who later said he thought the defendant was joking, told him not to do anything and to “chill out and sit in your house”.
The defence, represented by Ms Rebecca Randall, does not dispute any of the events that took place, the court heard.
It has been reiterated to the jury by both the prosecution and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, that the only issue for them to decide is whether the defendant intended to cause “really serious bodily harm” to the three individuals.
The trial continues tomorrow (August 7) at Sheffield Crown Court.