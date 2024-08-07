Birley Academy Sheffield: Ex-pupil attacker named and found guilty of 3 counts of attempting GBH with intent
The reporting restriction meaning he could not be identified has been lifted by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court, meaning he can be named publicly as Louis Melotte.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding, and to entering a school with a sharp or bladed article, namely broken glass, but pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted GBH with intent.
Two adults were injured in the incident at The Birley Academy in Sheffield on May 1, 2024, and although one child was attacked, she was uninjured.
Melotte attended The Birley Academy as a student from 2018 until the 2019/20 academic year.
In a social media post on the day of the attack, May 1, 2024, Melotte wrote: “A calling from the Lord Jesus Christ has been cast upon me. To do what God Almighty thinks is necessary”.
He was sectioned for 28 days in January of this year under the Mental Health Act.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Melotte after the verdict was delivered: “I am going to make sure that the custody officers ensure you see a medical practitioner immediately.
“You have made realistic attempts on your life. It has been stopped, but the officers need to understand it is a high suicide risk.
“One of the reasons I am remanding you into custody is because of that fact, and for your own protection.
“It is an appalling state of affairs that someone of your age should be in this position.”
Melotte nodded as Judge Richardson told him: “You will be treated fairly but you must understand there has to be a sentence of some substance, and you do.”
The jury heard earlier that Melotte broke the glass, which he took from his home, on his way to the school.
When he entered the reception area of the school just before 8:50am, he asked for a staff member who he had earlier written about online, saying: “I haven’t f****** forgotten you either. Absolute traitor.”
After being told she was not there, he turned around, appeared to ask some girls a question, then punched one of them, aged 12, in the stomach and back of the head.
When an adult intervened, Melotte hit her in the face and head, still with the broken glass in hand.
He then grabbed a second adult by her hair and hit her repeatedly on the back of the neck, leaving her bleeding in two places from her ear, and with cuts to her hand, finger, and scratches on her neck.
After appearing to calm down, he hit himself in the face while holding a piece of the broken glass, around 10 times, saying “it’s the antichrist, it’s god’s plan”.
As he was arrested, he made comments to police officers about “accepting Lord Jesus Christ as your saviour”.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Nicholas Kennedy, who carried out a psychiatric assessment, told the jury Melotte had shown “evidence of psychotic symptoms” for the last year and a half, and that he is diagnosed with autism.
Dr Kennedy said: “He was certainly unwell. He was certainly psychotic.”
The defence did not dispute any of the events which took place, only disagreeing with the prosecution on the issue of intent.
Melotte, who did not give evidence himself in the trial, did not react as the jury delivered their verdict.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on August 23, 2024.