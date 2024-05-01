Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been injured and a boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at a Sheffield school.

This is everything we know so far about what happened at Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, Sheffield, today, Wednesday, May 1.

Who was injured and who has been arrested?

A police officer outside Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, Sheffield, following an incident on Wednesday, May 1 in which three people were injured. A boy, 17, has been arrested for attempted murder

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of ‘an incident involving a sharp object at the school’ at around 8.50am.

The force said two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering ‘minor injuries’, while a child was also attended to after being assaulted.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.We will provide further updates as and when we can. “

It is understood the school went into lockdown after someone entered the reception.

What has the school said?

Birley Academy tweeted: “This morning we went into lockdown as a precaution following an incident at the school. This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount.

“All students and staff are safe. We are working closely with the police and will update shortly.”

The headteacher was out talking to parents when The Star arrived at the scene this morning.

Students were seen leaving the main school building at Birley Academy following a police incident this morning, which left three people injured

Pupils were being allowed out of school this morning, with parents there to collect them.

The school has advised parents it will be open tomorrow.

Some parents were in tears and a child was seen hugging her mum after being allowed out of school.

What do we know about Birley Academy?

Birley Academy was previously Birley Community College. It is part of the L.E.A.D Academy Trust.

Ofsted describes it is a secondary comprehensive school for children aged 11 to 16, with 1,095 pupils on its roll as of last year.

The school’s last Ofsted inspection was in March 2023, when it was rated ‘requires improvement’.

The school tweeted on Tuesday: “Introducing our new Headteacher – Mrs Victoria Hall. With her dedication to student success, Mrs. Hall is set to lead us on an exciting journey of growth and excellence.”

Mrs Hall was quoted as saying: “I am hugely excited about what we can achieve for the students.

“My view has always been that the best schools are those where all its parts - staff, pupils and parents - are working together and have high expectations.”

How has the community reacted?

One mum learned something had happened when her daughter texted her at 9.03am.

She said "It's been very calm and orderly. I'm very pleased with the school. I think she's ready to come out.

"She said it was really calm. They were in their rooms. The alarm went off and they were locked in their classrooms.

"There's rumours but I actually don't know what happened.

"The school have been good, they've been really communicative. It sounds like they reacted really quickly."

Councillor Denise Fox knows the school community through her work as a councillor, and said she was shocked to hear of the reaction.

She said: “It has always been regarded as a good school locally, and a good, safe school.

“My thoughts are with the people at the school I’m gobsmacked. This will have come as a complete shock to everyone. People must be in a terrible state over this.

“Something has gone wrong and now we need to investigate what.”