Parents are being urged to stay away from a Sheffield school, which is currently in lockdown, after three people have been injured following an incident involving a ‘sharp object’.

The three people - two adults and a child - suffered the injuries during an incident at Birley Academy this morning (Wednesday, May 1, 2024), with police being called to the scene at around 8.50am. All three have since been checked over by medics.

Parents are being urged to stay away from Birley Academy, Sheffield as police remain on the scene

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene, but the school is still in lockdown.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Birley Academy said: “This morning we went into lockdown as a precaution following an incident at the school.

“This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount. All students and staff are safe. We are working closely with the police and will update shortly.”

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails A statement from the school sent to parents and guardians, which has been seen by The Star, is also asking parents to ‘stay away for the moment’.

The statement reads: “Dear Parents / Carers,

I hope this message finds you well.

There has been an incident in school this morning. I want to reassure you that all staff and students are safe and well. Emergency services attended immediately and are in attendance. ALL STAFF AND STUDENTS ARE SAFE.

I will update you on next steps as soon as I am given guidance from the police. Please do not attend school at the moment. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”