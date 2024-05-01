Birley Academy: LIVE UPDATES as teen, 17, arrested for attempted murder at Sheffield school with 3 in hospital
Here are the latest updates from a breaking incident at Sheffield’s Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, South Yorkshire, where three people have reportedly been hospitalised and a teenager, 17, is under arrest for attempted murder.
Key Events
- A Sheffield secondary school is on lockdown this morning after reports of a serious incident.
- Three people have reportedly suffered injuries and emergency services are at the scene.
- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
What age group does Birley Academy teach?
Many readers have asked for more information about Sheffield’s Birley Academy following the lockdown today where a 17-year-old boy was reportedly arrested for attempted murder.
Birley Academy, in Birley Lane, is a secondary school for children aged 11-16 with no sixth form provision.
It is operated by L.E.A.D Academic Trust and is one of the largest schools in Sheffield, with a cohort of 1,095 at its last Ofsted inspection in 2023.
It is understood that Birley Academy welcomed a new headteacher only this week.
Vicky Hall reportedly took up her post yesterday, April 30.
The school was previously known as Birley Community College until it converted to Birley Academy in 2016. The sit has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted since 2023.
BREAKING: Headteacher of Birley Academy reassures tearful parents that 'everyone is safe'
Reporter for The Star describes the sombre atmosphere outside Birley Academy’s gates this morning:
“A sombre atmosphere is in place at a Sheffield school this morning, as children are gradually leaving the premises in the wake of an incident which has left three people - including a child - injured.”
BREAKING: School gates are now closed
Staff have reportedly closed the gates at Birley Academy following the evacuation of students.
It is likely, but not confirmed, that all pupils have now left the school.
Birley Academy parent: "I'm very pleased" with how school has handled incident
A parent outside the gates of Birley Academy says she is “very pleased” with how the school has handled the incident this morning.
One mum found out before the email home about the incident when her daughter texted her at 9.03am.
She told The Star: “It's been very calm and orderly. I'm very pleased with the school.
"I think she's ready to come out.
"She said it was really calm. They were in their rooms. The alarm went off and they were locked in their classrooms.
"There's rumours but I actually don't know what happened.
"The school have been good, they've been really communicative. It sounds like they reacted really quickly."
Birley Academy lockdown Sheffield: Community leaders react as boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Local community leaders have given their first reactions to the police incident at Birley Academy, Sheffield.
Sheffield Councillor for Birley, Denise Fox, has told of her shock at hearing that a teenager has been arrested for attempted murder at Birley School.
Councillor Denise Fox said: “It has always been regarded as a good school locally, and a good, safe school.
“My thoughts are with the people at the school I’m gobsmacked. This will have come as a complete shock to everyone. People must be in a terrible state over this.
“Something has gone wrong and now we need to investigate what.”
BREAKING: Students now leaving the school building
Kirsty Hamilton, reporting at the scene for The Star, says students are now leaving the main building at Birley Academy:
“Students are coming out now.
“They're all walking very calmly and not smiling.
“They're coming out one by one and in pairs. Parents have been allowed to enter the school but they've been advised to wait outside.
“A child has just come out and hugged her mum. Both smiling / relieved.”
Videos from the scene at Birley Academy show police cordon
Videos by Kirsty Hamilton reporting for The Star show the main gate of Birley Academy under police cordon this morning (May 1).
Text message sent to parents from new headteacher Vicky Hall
Below is a text message or email forwarded to The Star that was reportedly sent to parents and carers of Birley Academy this morning.
The text comes from headteacher Vicky Hall, who The Star understands took up her post at the school only this week.
In it, she asks parents not to attend school at this time while they deal with the incident.
It reads: “Dear Parents/carers,
“I hope this message finds you well. There has been an incident in school this morning. I want to reassure you that all staff and students are safe and well.
“Emergency services attended immediately and in attendance. All staff and students are safe.
“I will update you on next steps as soon as I am given guidance from the police.
“Please do not attend school at the moment.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
“Yours, Truly, Vicky Hall”
Three people rushed to hospital after incident involving 'sharp object' at Sheffield school
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the incident at Birley Academy involved a “sharp object” and that three people are in hospital.
Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.
“Two adults have been taken to hospital with minor injuries to be checked over.
“A child is also being checked over in hospital after being assaulted.
“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
“Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.
“We will provide further updates as and when we can.”
What has happened at Birley Academy today
A Sheffield secondary school is reportedly on lockdown this morning (May 1) after a serious incident.
Birley Academy, in Birley Lane, has reportedly been evacuated and emergency services are at the scene following an incident at around 10am.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three people have reportedly been injured.