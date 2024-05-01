Below is a text message or email forwarded to The Star that was reportedly sent to parents and carers of Birley Academy this morning.

The text comes from headteacher Vicky Hall, who The Star understands took up her post at the school only this week.

In it, she asks parents not to attend school at this time while they deal with the incident.

It reads: “Dear Parents/carers,

“I hope this message finds you well. There has been an incident in school this morning. I want to reassure you that all staff and students are safe and well.

“Emergency services attended immediately and in attendance. All staff and students are safe.

“I will update you on next steps as soon as I am given guidance from the police.

“Please do not attend school at the moment.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

“Yours, Truly, Vicky Hall”