Birley Academy police incident Sheffield: Several 'checked on site', says ambulance service
Ambulance service bosses say several people were checked over by paramedics this morning at the police incident at Birley Academy, Sheffield.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was sent to the school this morning after the academy went into lockdown, with South Yorkshire Police saying that the force responded to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement :”An ambulance attended an incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield on Wednesday morning.
“A number of patients were checked over on scene and did not need to be conveyed to hospital.”