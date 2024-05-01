Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield MP Clive Betts believes today’s shocking incident at Birley Academy was ‘not predictable’.

The school, which teaches pupils aged 11 to 16, went into lockdown this morning, with Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene, after an incident which police said involved a 'sharp object'.

A youth, aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sheffield Attercliffe MP Mr Betts, whose constituency includes Birley, said he had spoken to police this morning about the situation, at a school he visits recently.

Mr Betts said: “The police have been in touch with me and are keeping me up to date. It seems the situation is under control, but people will be very shocked and concerned about the situation.

“I was only there three months ago. I’m absolutely shocked. My feeling is that something like this is not predictable in terms of what is happening at the school.