Bingley teenager could be in South Yorkshire, police say

Loi Nguyen, 16, was last seen leaving his home address in Bingley, near Bradford at 1pm on May 31.

Despite a nationwide appeal last month, there have not been any confirmed sightings of him since and officers remain concerned for his welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “It is now more than a month since our last confirmed sighting of Loi, and we continue to be concerned for his welfare.

“It was initially thought he had travelled to the West Midlands area or perhaps South Yorkshire, as he had previously been there too - but these enquiries proved to be unsuccessful.

“It remains to be the case that Loi could be anywhere in the country, and this is why we are again appealing nationally for information that will help us to locate him.”

Loi is described as being about 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was reported missing he was believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.

A nationwide appeal was launched in early June to trace the missing teenager as concerns for his welfare grew.