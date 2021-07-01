Train delays and cancellations warning after signals problem on a line near Sheffield Station

A rail operator has revealed problems with the services between Sheffield and Darnall, warning of delays and cancellations this evening.

The train operator Northern has warned of the problems on their website this evening.

They stated this this evening: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Sheffield and Darnall all lines are blocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Station

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“A signalling fault outside of Sheffield station is preventing train services from operating between Sheffield and Lincoln. Network Rail are on site trying to fix the fault. Customers should expect many delays and cancellations."

For network Rail to safely inspect the signalling equipment, they may require other train services which operate between Sheffield and Meadowhall to be cancelled.They added: “Buses will operate between Darnall and Sheffield operated by Ross Travel. Please then connect in with train services Darnall to Lincoln.

Bus services will be:

17:00 Sheffield (stand E5/6 in the bus station) to Darnall

17:15 Darnall to Sheffield

Ticket acceptance is in place with Sheffield Supertrams to travel between Rotherham & Sheffield and Meadowhall & Sheffield.

Other places to get more information:

For live information, visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or Tweet us @northernassist