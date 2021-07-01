Sheffield GP urges people to have both doses of Covid vaccine

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said in order to get maximum possible protection against the virus including the delta variant, people need to have both doses of the vaccine, eight to 12 weeks apart.

In total, over 264K people have had both doses of vaccine in Sheffield. However, only 73% of people aged 40 to 59 have had the second vaccination, in comparison to 93% of people aged over 60.

Dr Anthony Gore, Clinical Director at NHS Sheffield CCG and GP in Sheffield, said: “It’s really important that we all have both doses of the vaccine. Some people have said they don’t want their second dose as they had side effects with their first.

GP urges people to have second dose vaccination to protect against Delta variant

"You’re less likely to have bad side effects with your second vaccine if you had them with your first. If you do have side effects, they are likely to be mild and only last a few days at the most.

“The symptoms of Covid and long Covid are much worse and can last a lot longer. Long Covid can cause fatigue, anxiety and impotence and can affect people of all ages, including people who are otherwise healthy.”

Olivia Mateos from Sheffield has had both of her vaccines, she attended the second pop-up clinic at the Crucible for her second dose, she said: “I had my second shot to protect myself and other people in this pandemic really and to do my part in helping in the situation.”

Dr Gore added: “Blood clots and unusual bleeding that have been reported after AstraZeneca vaccination is extremely rare. Vaccines are safe and effective and are the only way to reduce the rate of transmission in the fight against the virus. Having one vaccine isn’t enough, you need both.”

In Sheffield, there are 153 cases per 100,000 people. Although vaccination doesn’t stop the infection or the spread, research has shown the vaccines help reduce risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid, and reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid and protect against Covid variants.

On the advice of the JCVI and the government, second vaccine doses for everyone aged 40 and above or with underlying health conditions have been brought forward from 12 weeks to 8 weeks between each appointment.

The Government said there had been a further 27,989 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9am Thursday – the highest daily reported cases since January 29.

Meanwhile a further 22 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 128,162.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As for vaccination rollout, Government data up to June 30 shows that of the 77,909,177 Covid jabs given in the UK so far, 44,860,978 were first doses – a rise of 141,216 on the previous day.