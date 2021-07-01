Hedgehog dies after ‘despicable’ attack in Sheffield suburb

Police said they were called at 10.10pm following reports that a hedgehog had been harmed on Erskine Road in the Heeley area.

It is reported that the hedgehog, which is believed to have been nursing hoglets, had been sprayed with expanding builders foam.

The hedgehog was taken to a local vet, but sadly had to be put to sleep as a result of its injuries.

A hedgehog.

PC Amanda Brundell, wildlife crime coordinator for the newly formed SYP Wildlife and Rural Crime Team , said: “This was a despicable act, which caused the suffering and ultimately, the death of a hedgehog which was nursing young.

“It is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal under The Wild Mammals protection Act 1996 and the matter is being investigated by trained wildlife officers. ”