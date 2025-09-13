A fourth man has been charged over a disturbance this week which left a 21-year-old fighting for life.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.16am on Monday, September 8, emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham.

Police in North Anston earlier this week | NW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Dean Cruickshanks, aged 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is the latest suspect charged over the incident.

He is accused of violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving, and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also revealed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and dangerous driving, and a 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Loved ones have named the young man who is "fighting for his life" following a violent incident in Woodland Drive, North Anston, on September 8 as Ben Saxby, aged 21. | Submitted

Earlier in the week, three men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court over the disturbance.

Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington and Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, are both charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.

Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.

Police on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham | Finn Smith for National World

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in this case, said: "Officers are working tirelessly to secure answers for the young man and his family. Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

You can also contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org