Fourth man charged over North Anston disturbance as injured man Ben Saxby, 21, fights for life

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 13th Sep 2025, 07:30 BST
A fourth man has been charged over a disturbance this week which left a 21-year-old fighting for life.

At 10.16am on Monday, September 8, emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Police in North Anston earlier this weekplaceholder image
Police in North Anston earlier this week | NW

It was reported that a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people became embroiled in a fight at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

He has been named this week as Ben Saxby, with loved ones posting online that he is fighting for his life.

Dean Cruickshanks, aged 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is the latest suspect charged over the incident.

He is accused of violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving, and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have also revealed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and dangerous driving, and a 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Loved ones have named the young man who is "fighting for his life" following a violent incident in Woodland Drive, North Anston, on September 8 as Ben Saxby, aged 21.placeholder image
Loved ones have named the young man who is "fighting for his life" following a violent incident in Woodland Drive, North Anston, on September 8 as Ben Saxby, aged 21. | Submitted

Earlier in the week, three men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court over the disturbance.

Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington and Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, are both charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.

Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.

Police on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherhamplaceholder image
Police on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham | Finn Smith for National World

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in this case, said: "Officers are working tirelessly to secure answers for the young man and his family. Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

You can also contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:Rotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice