Fourth man charged over North Anston disturbance as injured man Ben Saxby, 21, fights for life
At 10.16am on Monday, September 8, emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham.
It was reported that a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people became embroiled in a fight at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
He has been named this week as Ben Saxby, with loved ones posting online that he is fighting for his life.
Dean Cruickshanks, aged 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is the latest suspect charged over the incident.
He is accused of violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving, and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.
Police have also revealed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and dangerous driving, and a 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.
Earlier in the week, three men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court over the disturbance.
Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington and Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, are both charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.
Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
All three men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in this case, said: "Officers are working tirelessly to secure answers for the young man and his family. Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.
You can also contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org