The police probe was launched after shots were fired at The Cumberland pub on High Street, Beighton, at around 6.35pm on Friday.

Windows were damaged in the attack, which resulted in a heavy police presence in the Sheffield suburb over the weekend.

A police probe into a shooting at The Cumberland pub in Beighton, Sheffield, is said to be 'continuing at pace'

The pub was sealed off while a full forensic examination was carried out.

South Yorkshire Police has refused to be drawn on whether the incident is being linked with any others.

No arrests have yet been made, but the force said: “Police work is continuing at pace and all lines of enquiry will be investigated.”

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as detectives bid to work out the circumstances surrounding the shooting and who was involved.