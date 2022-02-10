Beighton police: Man glassed over head at Sheffield pub
Armed police were deployed to a Sheffield suburb this morning following a disturbance in which a man was glassed.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 11pm yesterday to reports of a disorder at a pub in Robin Lane, Beighton.
The force said a 23-year-old man was struck over his head with a glass during the fracas.
“Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening,” the force added.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He remains in custody this afternoon while police enquiries are ongoing.