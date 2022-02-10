South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 11pm yesterday to reports of a disorder at a pub in Robin Lane, Beighton.

The force said a 23-year-old man was struck over his head with a glass during the fracas.

“Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening,” the force added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Beighton said the Sheffield suburb was flooded by police officers earlier today

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody this afternoon while police enquiries are ongoing.

Residents said Beighton was also flooded with officers this morning as enquiries continued.