News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Beck Road Shiregreen: Woman arrested over gun after police raid house in Sheffield this morning

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, say police who raided a house in Sheffield this morning.

By David Kessen
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:16 pm

Police say they carried out a warrant at the property in Shiregreen this morning and are continuing with their investigations.

Read More

Read More
Beck Road Shiregreen: This is what is happening at scene of police incident toda...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at an address on Beck Road in Sheffield today (September 30, 2022) as part of a planned operation.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, say police who raided a house on Beck Road, Shiregreen, in Sheffield this morning.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“A warrant has been executed and officers remain at a property carrying out enquiries.

“An investigation is on-going.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody at this time.”

Officers were seen searching the grounds of a house this morning, with police dogs also at the scene.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Several police vans were on the scene as they carried out their work.

MORE: Beck Road Shiregreen: Large police presence as street is closed off

NEWS: Sheffield crime: The 15 areas of city with the highest crime rates