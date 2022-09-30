Police say they carried out a warrant at the property in Shiregreen this morning and are continuing with their investigations.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at an address on Beck Road in Sheffield today (September 30, 2022) as part of a planned operation.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, say police who raided a house on Beck Road, Shiregreen, in Sheffield this morning.

“A warrant has been executed and officers remain at a property carrying out enquiries.

“An investigation is on-going.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody at this time.”

Officers were seen searching the grounds of a house this morning, with police dogs also at the scene.

