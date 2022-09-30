Beck Road Shiregreen: Woman arrested over gun after police raid house in Sheffield this morning
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, say police who raided a house in Sheffield this morning.
Police say they carried out a warrant at the property in Shiregreen this morning and are continuing with their investigations.
Read More
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at an address on Beck Road in Sheffield today (September 30, 2022) as part of a planned operation.
Most Popular
-
1
Penistone Road: Attempted murder arrest and four left injured after crime spree in Hillsborough, Sheffield
-
2
'Crocodiles' spotted near Scarborough off the Yorkshire Coast, claims holidaymaker in footage
-
3
Arundel Gate: Family of Sheffield stabbing victim 'unimaginably worried' as he remains in 'critical condition'
“A warrant has been executed and officers remain at a property carrying out enquiries.
“An investigation is on-going.
“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody at this time.”
Officers were seen searching the grounds of a house this morning, with police dogs also at the scene.
Several police vans were on the scene as they carried out their work.