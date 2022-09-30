Beck Road Shiregreen: Large police presence as street is closed off
A street on a Sheffield estate is closed off at one end and there is a large police presence there this morning.
By Claire Lewis and David Kessen
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:47 am
A number of police officers were deployed to Beck Road, Shiregreen, earlier today.
Some damaged cars can be seen on the street with glass and debris strewn around them.
Part of the street is sealed off while police officers carry out enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.
More to follow.