Beck Road Shiregreen: Large police presence as street is closed off

A street on a Sheffield estate is closed off at one end and there is a large police presence there this morning.

By Claire Lewis and David Kessen
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:47 am

A number of police officers were deployed to Beck Road, Shiregreen, earlier today.

Some damaged cars can be seen on the street with glass and debris strewn around them.

There is a large police presence on Beck Road, Shiregreen, this morning, where some damaged cars can be seen (Photo: David Kessen)

Part of the street is sealed off while police officers carry out enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.

More to follow.