Beck Road Shiregreen: This is what is happening at scene of police incident today

Officers could be seen poking around with sticks on the driveway of a property, apparently carrying out a search, with a dog also appearing to be working nearby.

A large black police van was parked outside a house on Beck Street, Shiregreen, with a marked police patrol car nearby. And across the street, a police dogs van was stopped, with its boot open.

Despite all the activity, no blue police tape was to be seen.

Meanwhile, over the brow of a hill further along the street, more officers could be seen. And two white cars, showing clear signs of damage, were parked up.

A police four wheel drive vehicle blocked part of the road, its blue lights flashing. An unmarked, grey police car blocked the other end of the road, at the junction of Bellhouse Road.

Near the site of the apparent police search, life appeared to be going on as normal for residents. The hustle and bustle of children playing in the grounds of the nearby Beck Primary School, directly across the road from the police vehicles, filled the air.

Residents were unclear what was going on.

One man told the Star he had only noticed the police presence this morning. He said he had seen or heard no signs of an incident happening in the street.

Another resident said she was working night shifts, and there had been no sign of police when she arrived home at 6am today.