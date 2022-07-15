Batemoor field: Emergency services dispatched to Sheffield field, amid reports of a shooting

Police and an air ambulance have been dispatched to a Sheffield field, amid reports of a shooting.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:01 pm

The incident is understood to have taken place in the Batemoor area of Sheffield tonight, with some residents claiming that at least one person has been injured in a shooting.

Read More

Read More
Number of overheating incidents in Sheffield's hospitals revealed as country pre...

Police resources and an air ambulance were reportedly dispatched to Batemoor field, following the incident, and officers are still in the area, reports suggest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident is understood to have taken place in the Batemoor area of Sheffield tonight, with some residents claiming that at least one person has been injured in a shooting.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.