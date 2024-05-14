Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police helicopter in suspect search after Batemoor incident, Sheffield

The police helicopter was drafted in to search for a suspect after a police incident in Sheffield, last night.

The aircraft was reported to have been seen over areas including Batemoor and Woodhouse during the night, as well as police cars on the ground, as officers responded to an incident.

South Yorkshire Police had called it out for assistance finding a suspect.

The National Police Air Service have confirmed their involvement in the incident, which lasted into the early hours of today.

They said in a statement: “NPAS were requested to assist South Yorkshire Police with a suspect search in the Batemoor area at midnight. We departed the scene at 0021hrs.”