Emergency services were called yesterday, Friday, July 15, at around 7pm, to reports that a man had been shot on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor.

They found two men with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, one of whose injuries are said to be life-altering though not life-threatening.

Police at the scene of a double shooting on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said they were still investigating but no arrests have yet been made, and they have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Andy Shields said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of wider Sheffield, and want to reassure the public that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place yesterday evening.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved? If you can help, please contact us.”