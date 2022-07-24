The community was left in shock following an incident on White Thorns Drive, Batemoor on the evening of July 16, in which two men were shot, one of whom was left with life-altering injuries.

Violence erupted three streets over on Bowshaw Close just over a week later on Saturday, July 23, when a man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services rushed out to the scene at around 11pm, but the man could not be saved and sadly died. South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed they are treating his death as murder, and have arrested two men, aged 20 and 34, on suspicion of murder.

The scene in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor this morning (Sunday, July 24) following the death of a man in his 50s

A SYP spokeswoman said the two incidents are not thought to be linked at this time, but Batemoor resident, James, said he feels they are indicative of escalating levels of crime and violence in the area.

James noticed a large emergency services presence in the area last night, following the incident in which a man in his 50s sustained life-threatening injuries, and said he believed that included several armed response vehicles as well as an ambulance and a first responder vehicle.

The 36-year-old has lived in the area all of his life, and says he is concerned the area is becoming ‘lawless’.

"It’s defintely getting worse. We’ve got problems with off-road bikes, and they’re being used to take drugs about. We’ve got problems with anti-social behaviour, crime and drugs,” said James.

He added: “It’s affecting many people now, it’s affecting their confidence. It’s not safe to go out – even in broad daylight.

When asked what could help to make the area safer, James said: “It would be nice to see more police on the beat, but it won’t happen, because even though we pay more and more in council tax etc which should pay for them, we don’t see more police officers.

"The council have reinstated the wardens but they’re as useful as a chocolate fireguard, because they don’t have any real powers.”

James claims many other areas of the city are also experiencing a rise in crime levels, and believes it is becoming more and more difficult to find a neighbourhood that is not plagued by similar issues.

Linda Knowles has lived in Batemoor since 1994, and says she thinks some parts of the area are ‘pretty rough,’ and sadly is ‘not that shocked’ to hear of the murder of a man in his 50s.

“I’m not surprised because of what happened the week before with the shooting…there have been many stabbing and drugs-related things.

"It didn’t used to be as bad as this,” said Linda, adding that she believed a more visible police presence would help people to feel safer.

But Margaret Settle regularly comes to visit her brother in Batemoor, and says she thinks the area is ‘quite quiet’ and does not often see police responding to incidents.

Anyone with information on the July 15 shooting should contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 853 of July 15.

Information can also be passed on concerning last night’s suspected murder, quoting incident number 1087 of July 23.

You can call the force on 101, or alternatively you can access their online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/