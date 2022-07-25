Council workers could be seen on the cul-de-sac, off Batemoor Road, with brooms and detergent, scrubbing and washing a section of road near a parking area on the street.

One passer-by told The Star blood had still been visible there on the street after the incident, which was reported to police late on Saturday night.

This was the scene at Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, today, as work to bring the street back to normal went ahead after a police murder investigation.. A police patrol is pictured visiting the site this morning.

The police cordon, which had sealed the street off over the weekend while police carried out investigations on the scene, has now been removed, although fragments of blue and white police tape could still be seen on the ground in places along the street, which was quiet this morning.

But one marked police patrol car was seen to drive up Bowshaw Close, turning around in the car park turning circle, before heading off again, as police maintained patrols in the area.

And a police van was seen to drive past the end of the street, along Batemoor Road, towards Dyche Lane.

One resident on the estate, who said she was a former partner of the man who died, said was too upset to comment.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of the man, in his 50s, on Saturday night.

Emergency services were sent to Bowshaw Close at 11pm following the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not yet been named could not be saved.

Anyone with information phone 101 and quote incident 1,087 of July 23.