Emergency services were called to Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, at 11pm yesterday following the discovery of a man with life threatening injuries.

The man, who has not yet been named but is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A murder probe has been launched following the discovery of a man with life threatening injuries in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor. He later died and two men were arrested.

Two men, aged 34 and 20-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody this morning.

“Police officers are in the Bowshaw Close area carrying out their initial enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”