Barugh Green crash: Police name married couple, aged 75 and 85, killed in fatal crash at Barnsley crossroads
and live on Freeview channel 276
An elderly couple who died in a fatal crash that injured seven other people in Barnsley have been named.
Emergency services were called to the Barugh Green crossroad junction at 2pm on March 23 following reports of a serious collision.
A white Suzuki and grey Range Rover were involved, alongside other vehicles.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man aged 75 and an 85-year-old woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Today (March 30), South Yorkshire Police has named the pair as married couple Peter and Margaret Deeley.
Peter and Margaret’s family ask that their privacy be respected while they grieve the loss of their loved ones.
A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.
Seven other people required hospital treatment, with their injuries thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, especially those who witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the force's online portal, or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 490 of March 23.
Alternatively, to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.