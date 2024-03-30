Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly couple who died in a fatal crash that injured seven other people in Barnsley have been named.

Emergency services were called to the Barugh Green crossroad junction at 2pm on March 23 following reports of a serious collision.

Pictured is the scene of the crash at Barugh Green crossroads in Barnsley, where two people were killed and seven people were injured in a crash on March 24, 2024.

A white Suzuki and grey Range Rover were involved, alongside other vehicles.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man aged 75 and an 85-year-old woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (March 30), South Yorkshire Police has named the pair as married couple Peter and Margaret Deeley.

Peter and Margaret’s family ask that their privacy be respected while they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.

Seven other people required hospital treatment, with their injuries thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, especially those who witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the force's online portal, or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 490 of March 23.